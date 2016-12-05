First Vice PM reelected as President of Kazakhstan Hockey Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has been reelected as the President of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation (KHF) for the third four-year term, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the KHF conference voted for Mamin's candidature unanimously as, according to them, under his patronage hockey has become one of the most popular sports in Kazakhstan.



Before the voting Mamin said the federation has a lot of tasks ahead - to build ice arena, open hockey schools for children and create professional hockey clubs in the cities of Aktau, Aktobe, Taraz, Uralsk, Shymkent and Kyzylorda. He also added that there are plans to develop female hockey and organize the Kazakhstan Women's Hockey Championship.



After being reelected Mamin vowed to use every effort to develop hockey in Kazakhstan and achieve the abovementioned goals.



Askar Mamin has been serving as the President of the Kazakhstan Hockey Federation since October 2008.