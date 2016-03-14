EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 14 March 2016 | GMT +6

    First Vice Prime Minister to visit Khorgos

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev will arrive in Taldykorgan on a working visit.

    According to the program, B.Sagintayev plans to visit the International Centre for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos" in order to get familiar with the infrastructure of the center. In addition, he will participate in the presentation of FEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates".
    Next he will visit the neighboring checkpoint "Zharkent" and Nurkent village.
    In addition, Mr. Sagintayev will inspect the dry port of SEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gates" and the station "Altynkol".
    In the afternoon, the first vice-premier will go back to Taldykorgan and get acquainted with the industrial zone "Taldykorgan".

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akmola region Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!