First wholesale and distribution centre opens in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A modern wholesale and distribution centre opened in North Kazakhstan. Governor Kumar Aksakalov visited the centre.

It is the first centre for centralized storage, sorting and sales of foodstuff in the region. It has a vegetable storehouse for 2,000 tons and warehouses to store 10,000 tons of fresh food. The total square is 7,000 sq m.

The centre is expected to work all year around to provide people with fresh products at affordable prices.