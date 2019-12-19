First windpower plant launched in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A first windpower plant in Aktobe region was commissioned in the Kargaly region.

The project was implemented by the Italian investor «Eni» together with «General Electric» and the support of NC «Kazakh Invest», Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The launching ceremony was attended by regional Akim Ondasyn Urazalin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pasquale D'Avino, Executive Vice President of «Eni» for the Central Asian Region Luca Vignati, representatives of «General Electric», «BI Group», state bodies and institutions.

«Uour region is taking all measures in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State to attract foreign investment and the transition to a green economy. It is a very important day for the Aktobe region’s economic potential development. We are launching the first pilot project in the field of renewable energy with a capacity of 48 MW,»said Ondasyn Urazalin, Akim of the region.

The construction of the windpower plant began in December 2018. The project cost is KZT33 billion.

About 200 GW/h is planned to be generated here annually. According to experts, the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere by more than 172 thousand tons per year.

It is worth noting that «Eni» company invested USD100 million in the region development. Akim noted that he is ready to provide comprehensive assistance to the investor in the construction of the second phase of the plant», said Ondasyn Urazalin.