First youth TV channel to emerge in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "J1" youth channel will begin broadcasting in Kazakhstan, said Azamatkhan Amirtay, the President of the Baitaq-Bolashaq Eco Alliance, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"With the participation of the Eco Alliance, "J1" (Jastar1) youth channel is being launched. This TV channel is for youth and about youth. The channel will broadcast films, talk shows, TV series for our younger generation. I would like to highlight the highly professional team led by Ilyas Iskakov, the person who rose through the ranks from an ordinary journalist to the head of Qazaqstan, the country's largest television channel. I have heard a lot from Kazakh people about Qazaqstan TV channel under his leadership: the channel became interesting, informative, time-sensitive, and bright. I believe the new TV channel "J1" also has a great future," he posted on Facebook.

"We wondered why there was no youth TV channel before and decided to get this fixed. We are doing our best to make it a true youth television channel that would, together with youth, consider their needs and be capable of giving insights into aspirations of young people," Ilyas Iskakov wrote.

The organizers did not inform of the date when the TV channel is set to be launched.

Photo: Kazinform collage