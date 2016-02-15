EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:04, 15 February 2016 | GMT +6

    First Zika case registered in Russia

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first case of Zika virus has been registered on the territory of Russia, the consumer watchdog's press service said on Monday.

    "The person with the virus is currently at an infectious diseases hospital, her condition is satisfactory. Medical observation of family members was established, no clinical manifestations of the virus were registered among them, and they tested negative for the Zika virus," the press service said.

    The person infected with the virus previously went on vacation to the Dominican Republic, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    Russia World News Healthcare Coronavirus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!