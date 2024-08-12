Firsts and records: Olympic glory in Paris

From Kazakhstani Nariman Kurbanov’s winning silver and Di’yora Keldiyeva bringing historic gold to Uzbekistan to Zheng Hao Hao, at 11, becoming the youngest Olympian in history: this year's Olympic Games will be remembered for many significant wins. Kazinform News Agency correspondent has prepared a list of some moments that will remain in the history of sports for the years to come.

Kazakhstan’s first Olympic judo gold: Yeldos Smetov makes history

Kazakhstan celebrated a historic moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics as Yeldos Smetov secured the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in judo. Competing in the men’s 60kg category, the 31-year-old judoka triumphed over French competitor Luka Mkheidze, the bronze medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Games, winning on points. This victory marks Smetov’s first Olympic gold, adding to his previous achievements of silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020. Smetov’s journey to gold was remarkable as he defeated three top-ranked judokas, including world number one Yang Yung Wei, in the quarterfinals, followed by Francisco Garrigos and Luka Mkheidze.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

Kazakhstan: First medal in artistic gymnastics

Nariman Kurbanov from Kazakhstan won a silver medal in the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics. His performance earned him 15.433 points, which was the first achievement in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics for Kazakhstan. Kurbanov, who was making his Olympic debut, showed brilliant skill and stamina to take second place.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ NOC

Uzbekistan: Victory after victory

Uzbek judoka Di'yora Keldiyeva won the gold medal in the 52 kg weight category at the Paris Olympics. On her way to the final, she defeated two Olympic champions – Uta Abe from Japan and Distrija Krasniqi from Kosovo. The final bout brought Keldiyeva a waza-ari, which provided her with a historic gold for Uzbekistan. This victory was the third for Keldiyeva, who had previously defeated two Olympic champions. The Uzbekistan team finished the Olympics with 13 medals, including 8 gold.

Photo credit: UzA

First gold in 32 Years for Pakistan

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won gold in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters. It was Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medal in 32 years. Nadeem received national recognition and was given a ceremonial welcome back home. Sports facilities bearing his name are planned in various cities across the country.

Julien Alfred’s historic sprint victory for St. Lucia

Julien Alfred made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning St. Lucia's first-ever Olympic medal in the women’s 100m event. Racing in challenging conditions at Stade de France, the 23-year-old dominated the final, clocking a record time of 10.72 seconds. Her victory was decisive, as she crossed the finish line ahead of American sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson. Alfred’s triumph not only brought her the gold medal but also set a new benchmark for St. Lucian athletes.

Refugee team’s first medal

Cindy Ngamba became the first athlete from the refugee Olympic team to win a medal at the Olympic Games. She won bronze in the women’s 75kg boxing event after losing to Panamanian Atheina Baylon in the semi-finals. Ngamba put in a remarkable performance, following the coaches’ instructions and showing resilience in a tough fight. The medal was a major step for the refugee team, which made its debut at the Olympics in 2016.

Korean women's archery team anniversary win and breakthrough in table tennis and judo

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Korean women's archery team made history by winning their 10th consecutive gold medal in the sport. On July 28, in the final held in Paris, the team of Jung Hoon-young, Lim Si-hyun, and Nam Soo-hyun defeated the Chinese team by a narrow margin of 5-4. The success continued Korea's unprecedented dominance in archery, which began with the sport's first inclusion in the Olympics in 1988.

South Korea continued its successful performance at the Paris Olympics, winning bronze medals in table tennis and judo. Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin earned the country its first table tennis medal in 12 years, beating Hong Kong 4-0 in the mixed doubles. In judo, Lee Joon-hwan defeated world leader Mathias Casse of Belgium to secure bronze. Lee won the deciding waza-ari after 48 seconds of extra time.

Photo credit: Yonhap

Emma Finucane’s triple medal success in cycling for team GB

Emma Finucane made her mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first British woman in nearly a century to win three medals in a single Games. The 21-year-old cyclist secured gold in the women’s team sprint, followed by two individual bronze medals, including one in the keirin event. Finucane’s success harkens back to 1928 when swimmer Margaret Joyce Cooper last achieved a similar feat for Great Britain.

Italian gold in artistic gymnastics

21-year-old Italian gymnast Di'Amato won Italy's first Olympic gold in individual artistic gymnastics. In the final, she received a score of 14.366 points, beating China's Zhou Yaqin and Italy's Manila Esposito. Seven-time Olympic champion Simone Biles, despite her experience, was unable to compete for the medals after making an error during her routine. This victory for Di'Amato was historic for Italy, which had previously won silver in the team competition.

Lydia Ko’s gold caps historic Olympic golf career

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko secured her place in Olympic history by winning gold in the women’s golf competition at Paris 2024. This victory completed her collection of Olympic medals, having previously won silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020. Ko’s performance over four days at Le Golf National saw her finish 10 under par, two strokes ahead of her nearest competitor. This win not only made her the most decorated golfer in Olympic history but also earned her a place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Sweden’s Ahman and Hellvig secure historic beach volleyball gold

Swedish duo David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig claimed Sweden’s first Olympic gold in beach volleyball at the Paris 2024 Games. In a thrilling final under the Eiffel Tower, they defeated Germany’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler in straight sets, 2-0 (21-10, 21-13). The Swedes showcased incredible focus and athleticism throughout the match, dominating from start to finish. The stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower added to the significance of their achievement, making it a memorable highlight of the Games.

China’s and the world’s youngest Olympian

China's Zheng Hao Hao became the youngest competitor at the Paris Olympics, taking part in the women's skateboarding event at the age of 11. Despite finishing 18th in the qualifying round and not making it to the finals, Zheng has already made Olympic history. Having started skateboarding at the age of seven, she finished her performance with a score of 63.19. Her achievement has become an inspiration to the younger generation of athletes, especially considering that all three medalists in the discipline were teenagers.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The new king of Olympic triple-doubles

LeBron James set a new Olympic record by becoming the first basketball player to record a triple-double in two different games. In the semifinals against Serbia, he scored 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, helping the United States avoid defeat. The game ended with a score of 95-91 in favor of the American team. The achievement cemented James as one of the greatest basketball players in Olympic history, alongside Aleksandr Belov and Luka Doncic, who also recorded triple-doubles at the Olympics.

US Rowing victory

The US Rowing Team won gold in the men's four at the 2024 Olympics, bringing the title back to America for the first time in 64 years. The team included returning Olympians Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan. They have been training together since their selection in March 2023. Team USA led throughout the race at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, though they were challenged by New Zealand, who closed the gap in the final seconds. A final sprint in the final 200 meters sealed the historic American victory.