Firuza Sharipova quits pro boxing for financial reasons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s first professional female boxer Firuza Sharipova announced her decision to quit boxing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I would like to thank my coaches, my manager and my team for excellent work! Together we have set several records of Kazakhstan. Nobody in Kazakhstan has achieved such a great result in professional boxing in a short period of time.

Unfortunately, we have stopped a pace away from the main title in the professional boxing. We were ready to win the WBC champion’s title for Kazakhstan in 2018, but failed to do it for financial reasons. We didn’t receive any funding.

For almost 2 years we have maintained my physical fitness to be ready for a fight at any time.

I am tired of waiting. Maintaining a good physical fitness to requires huge nerves, strength and money. I do not see any prospects of transforming these efforts into a certain result. Life goes on and I am not ready to spend it on fruitless waiting.

I would like to thank my fans and all those who supported me for all these years. I am sorry that I could not make you happy with a champion’s title. I did my best, but not everything in the world depends on me,» Firuza Sharipova posted in her Instagram account.