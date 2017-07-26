Firuza Sharipova to hold open training session in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, open workout of Kazakhstan's first woman in professional boxing, Firuza Sharipova, will take place at the Boxing Academy in Moscow, Kazinform cites the athlete's press service.

The workout will be aired on the Firuza Sharipova's official group page in VKontakte social network. There, Firuza Sharipova, her manager and trainer will tell about the preparation process, sparring partners, possible rivals and titles. In addition, a professional athlete will share her boxing skills with TV viewers.

Sharipova is currently preparing for the world champion title fight scheduled for August 26 in the framework of Astana EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition.