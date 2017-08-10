Firuza Sharipova to take on Milena Koleva for two belts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The winner of the recently announced Sharipova-Koleva fight scheduled for August 26 in Astana will be bagging both WIBA and WBU titles, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh boxer's press service.

It was previously reported that the 22-year-old Kazakhstani pro boxer might face Finnish Eva Wahlström.

The Boxing Night in Astana is scheduled to take place in Astana on August 26 in the framework of the ongoing International exhibition EXPO-2017.

Firuza Sharipova is the first professional female boxer to come from Kazakhstan. She had her first professional fight in May 2016.