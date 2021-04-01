EN
    10:34, 01 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Fisheries conservation campaign Bekire launched in west of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The large-scale fisheries conservation campaign Bekire will be held between April 1 and May 31, 2021, in Atyrau, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

    Efforts are joined to combat illegal fishing in periods of sprawling by valuable fish species and to ensure fish migration, including sturgeons.

    Notably, an order is signed between the Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister, Internal Affairs Minister, and Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee on holding the fisheries conservation campaign Bekire to increase the efficiency of fisheries conservation measures on a yearly basis.


