    21:09, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Fisherman&#39;s body found in Lake Taskol

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Rescuers have been searching for a fisherman's body in Zhambyl region for the past 48 hours.

    65 divers were involved in the search operation on Lake Taskol, 50 kilometers away from Taraz city. The body has been found and recovered from the water today. Recall that the deadly accident occurred on November 10. Two fishermen aged 22 and 23 drowned in Lake Taskol. The first fisherman's body was discovered two hours after the tragedy.

