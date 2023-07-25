EN
    09:17, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan, S. Korea

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    GUNSAN. KAZINFORM - A fishing boat caught fire off an island near the western coastal city of Gunsan early Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said, Yonhap reports.

    The fire broke out on the 48-ton vessel in waters near Eocheong Island, some 70 kilometers south of Gunsan city, at 8:03 a.m., and the crew members plunged into the sea to escape the fire.

    A rescue operation is under way as fishing boats nearby were pulling out the sailors, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if the fire led to injuries or causalities.


    World News
