EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:54, 16 January 2023 | GMT +6

    FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net

    None
    LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team had another match against Great Britain at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The match ended with a score 15:1 in favor of the Kazakh team.

    Earlier, the Kazakh hockey players overwhelmed South Korean (5:1) and Hungarian (9:1) teams.

    As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

    The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

    Photo: icehockey.kz
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!