FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net

LAKE PLACID. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team had another match against Great Britain at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The match ended with a score 15:1 in favor of the Kazakh team.

Earlier, the Kazakh hockey players overwhelmed South Korean (5:1) and Hungarian (9:1) teams.

As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

Photo: icehockey.kz