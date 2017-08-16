FISU: 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty best in history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 29th Summer Universiade will kick off in Taipei this upcoming Saturday, August 19. Kazakhstani athletes are to vie for medals in track and field athletics, swimming, boxing, wrestling and other sports at the event.

Ahead of the Universiade in Taipei, members of the Executive Committee of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) convened to discuss the final report on the quality of preparations and holding of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.



Milan Augustin, FISU Chief Operating Officer and head of the expert council that put together the report, took the floor at the meeting of the Executive Committee.



The expert council praised achievements of the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty. It generated unprecedented interest as almost all tickets were sold out. From now on FISU will recommend organizers of other university games to apply some of the practices introduced during the 28th Universiade in Kazakhstan. Members of the expert council came to the conclusion that the 29th Winter Universiade in Almaty was the best in the history of Winter Universiades.



FISU President Oleg Matytsin added that the Federation will continue all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan calling the experience of the Winter Universiade in Almaty ‘invaluable'.