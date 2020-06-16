EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:34, 16 June 2020 | GMT +6

    FISU names Iranian taekwondoka as best athlete of decade

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - International University Sports Federation (FISU) has named Iranian karate fighter Armin Hadipour as the best athlete of the decade, according to the head of the karate committee of Gilan Province.

    Mohsen Setorgi said that Hadipour was also among the candidates of the best FISU athlete of the year in 2019.

    Hadipour won the gold medal of the universiade for three consecutive editions.

    He has also booked a ticket for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where he is also expected to shine.

    Source: IRNA


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!