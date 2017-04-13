FISU: 'No positive doping cases at the 28th Winter Universiade'

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM After evaluating the results of all the basic and supplementary analyses, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) declares there were no positive doping cases at the 28th Winter Universiade held from 29 January to 8 February, 2017 in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event recorded 1,621 athletes from a record number of 57 countries.

In total, 216 samples (urine and blood) were collected and sent to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Seibersdorf, Austria, which conducted out all the required analyses. Samples were collected not only after but also before the competition, starting on the day of the Opening of the Universiade Village. Random as well as target testing principles were applied while selecting the athletes.



The Kazakhstan National Anti-Doping Centre provided a team of high-qualified professionals to manage all the steps from the sample collection to the shipment of the samples to the laboratory.



The FISU Medical Committee worked in close collaboration with the Doping Control Department of the Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Organising Committee during the whole phase of preparation and during the event to successfully carry out all Anti-Doping procedures in compliance with the 2015 WADA Code and International Standards for Testing, as outlined in the FISU Anti-Doping Rules. Respecting the recent TDSSA (Technical Document for Sport Specific Analyses), in addition to the standard laboratory package, the required number of specific analyses, namely for ESA, HGH and HGH releasing factors, were carried out.



Read the original article on Fisu.net