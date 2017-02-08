EN
    20:13, 08 February 2017 | GMT +6

    FISU President declares Winter Universiade in Almaty closed

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - FISU President Oleg Matytsin has officially declared the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty closed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I am confident that Almaty and Kazakhstan in general will greatly benefit from the Universiade. I congratulate all athletes and everyone else on the Universiade. I look forward to meeting you in Krasnoyarsk in 2019. As for now, I declare the Universiade 2017 in Almaty closed," Matitsyn said at the closing ceremony.

    The closing ceremony of the 28th World Winter Universiade is currently underway in Almaty.

    As a reminder, Kazakhstan was ranked 2nd in the overall medal tally with 11 gold, eight silver and 17 bronze medals.

