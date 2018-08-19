FISU World University Futsal Championship kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An official opening ceremony of the FISU World University Futsal Championship took place at Almaty Arena, Kazinform reports.

Kazakh Education Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev, FISU Vice President Marian Dymalski, Almaty authorities, famous sportsmen and cultural figures and rectors of universities attended it.







For the first time the World University Futsal Championship brought together the record number of participants up to 454 people from 17 states, 25 teams.



The ceremony started with a performance dedicated to the memory of Denis Ten, a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games 2014.