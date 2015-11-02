ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fitch Ratings has affirmed long-term issuer default rating of JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom in foreign currency at ‘BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable, Kazatomprom's press service told Kazinform.

Fitch experts estimate Kazatomprom as an independent company in view of limited legal, operational and strategic ties with final stakeholder, Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable).

While assessing Kazatomprom, Fitch Ratings took into account the company's leading position at the global market of natural uranium, stable production cycling, contracted volumes of natural uranium sale for a midterm outlook as well as low costs of production compared to the similar companies of the world. The rating of JSC NAC Kazatomprom is restrained by limited diversification and exposure to uranium price fluctuations.