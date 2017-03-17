Fitch: Average oil price to be $52.5 per barrel in 2017

BAKU. KAZINFORM Average price of oil is expected to be $52.5 per barrel in 2017, Maxim Edelson, a Fitch senior director, said, Trend reports.

He was addressing the sixth Fitch annual meeting on Azerbaijan in Baku March 16.

The price may slightly deviate from this figure depending on the OPEC decisions and changes in supply and demand in the market, according to him.

Edelson added that Fitch forecasts the price of oil to be $55 per barrel in 2018, $60 per barrel in 2019 and $65 per barrel in 2020.