Fitch confirms Italy's BBB rating, outlook stable

ROME. KAZINFORM - Fitch on Friday night confirmed its 'BBB' rating on Italy and kept the outlook at 'stable', forecasting a falling public debt in 2024, and revised upwards its growth estimates for 2023 to +1.2% from the previous +0.5%, Kazinform cites ANSA.

«The recent Stability Programme sets credible fiscal targets, in a continuity of the fiscal policy of the previous government of national unity,» Fitch said, stressing that the estimates contained in the programme - which envisages a gradual consolidation of the deficit - are in line with its projections