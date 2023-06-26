EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:49, 26 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»

    None
    Photo: kmg.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC NC KazMunayGas’s (KMG) long-term issuer default rating from «BBB-» to «BBB», outlook «Stable», Kazinform learned from KMG press office.

    The upgrade is driven by an upward revision of the KMG’s standalone credit profile from «bb-» to «bb» due to material deleveraging, consolidation contribution of KMG Kashagan B.V. and high level of state support.

    As a result of the revision, KMG’s rating is now equalised with the sovereign rating of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    KazMunayGas Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!