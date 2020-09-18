EN
    15:34, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    FIVB announces cancellation of Volleyball Club World Championships 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

    LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM - The FIVB, the governing body responsible for all forms of Volleyball on a global level, has announced the cancellation of the FIVB Volleyball Club World Championships 2020 following the decision of the FIVB Board of Administration, WAM reports.

    In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent uncertainty regarding travel and fan attendance, the FIVB has decided not to organise the 2020 edition of the event. The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global Volleyball Family, and aims to launch an invitation to bid for the 2021 edition by the end of October 2020.

    The 2019 edition of the FIVB Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Club World Championships were hosted by Brazil and China respectively, with Italian clubs Lube Civitanova and Imoco Volley claiming gold.


