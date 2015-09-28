Five cars burnt in Ust-Kamenogorsk overnight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five cars burnt simultaneously in two districts of Ust-Kamenogorsk overnight today YK-avto.kz says.

According to rescuers, the first incident occurred in one of the yards at Kosmicheskaya Street when a Skoda Yeti caught a fire which spread to VAZ 2115, parked next to it. Both cars had been seriously damaged before the firefighter came. At the same night, the emergencies department got a message of three burning cars - Moskvitch 424, VAZ 21099 and Lada Granta parked at Voroshilov Street. The total area of the fire made nine square meters. Experts do not rule out arson attack on cars