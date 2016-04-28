Five countries joined IOFS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation joined Astana's initiative on establishment of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov delivered a speech at the 7th OIC Ministerial Conference for Food Security and Agriculture Development.

“We have received requests from some countries who expressed an intention to be a part of the IOFS. In this regard, I am suggesting holding the ceremony of signing the IOFS Charter with these countries. Besides, a ceremony of signing documents with the Islamic Development Bank will take place,” said Mamytbekov.

Bangladesh, Qatar, Mozambique, Tajikistan and Cameroon signed the Agreement.

The new organization will solve the issues of ensuring Islamic countries with economically affordable food, based on their nature and climate conditions and geography. The organization will also focus on creation of beneficial transport and logistics routes, which will enable to lower the expenses on supply of food to the OIC member states. One of its objectives will be also to stabilize food prices due to formation and management of joint food funds.

The IOFS Headquarters will be located in Astana.