    12:54, 27 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Five die in road tragedy in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Five people were killed in a road tragedy in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    The accident took place June 26 at 04:00pm on the 31st kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, as Toyota Hilux and Hyundai Tucson cars crashed into each other, local police department informs.

    As a result, a driver of Hyundai Tucson, born 1985, and four passengers died on the spot. As for the driver of the Toyota Hilux and his passenger, they were taken to a regional hospital with various injuriess.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.




    Road accidents Kazakhstan Incidents Atyrau region
