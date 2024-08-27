Five family members killed in road accident in Aktobe region

Five people from the same family were killed in a road accident in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The road accident occurred on the Samara – Shymkent highway at 6.45 pm. on August 26. As a result of the incident, four people died at the scene, including a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. A four-year-old child was rushed to the Kobda district hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors could not save the child’s life.

A driver, 1996, was taken to the local hospital as well.

According to the ambulance service, the child was three years old. He sustained various injuries. Doctors fought to save the child’s life for 30 minutes. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver's condition has stabilized, he came to consciousness but is still in critical condition. He is planned to be airlifted to the Aktobe regional multidisciplinary hospital, the press service of the Healthcare Department of Aktobe region reports.