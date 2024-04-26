Five fencers to represent Kazakhstan at Asian Olympic qualification tournament in UAE

Fencers from 28 countries are to try their chance to go to the Paris Olympic Games at the Asian Olympic qualifiers scheduled for April 27-28 in Fujairah, UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Representing Kazakhstan will be Aigerim Sarybai (saber), Artem Sarkisyan (saber), Sofiya Nikolaichuk (epee), Galym Nurymov (foil) and Sofiya Aktayeva (foil).

Only the first-place winners will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.