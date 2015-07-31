Five institutional reforms of President inspire Kazakhstanis - businessman A. Somov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Five institutional reforms initiated by President N. Nazarbayev can help build a country of a dream, entrepreneur, co-owner of "We are global" company Anton Somov said.

The reforms have liberalization as a priority and it provides for accountability of head of state bodies. It helps to increase the responsibility of civil servants before the citizens of the country.

The mechanism of the open government and transparency of decision-making will be working in a similar manner. All the people will be able to take an active part in the work of state bodies. Now, we are waiting for the Law "On availability of public information" enter into force and we hope that we will be able to take in its development using such mechanisms as public councils functioning within the state bodies.

All the introduced mechanisms will help to activate the society in terms of solving problems that the country now faces. It is really wise to do it.

Now, every citizen of Kazakhstan has to understand that the responsibility for the future of the country and our younger generations is on us. Thus, we all have to be very serious meticulous about implementing the national plan.