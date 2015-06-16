Five institutional reforms - signal of real society reforming, Professor A.Zabirova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five institutional reforms is a signal of real society reforming, said Doctor of Social Sciences, Professor, Head of sociology department at Eurasian National University named after L.Gumilyev Aigul Zabirova.

As noted by the sociologist, the idea of the reforming is to show the world the direction in which Kazakhstan is moving. According to Zabirova, establishing of social institutions may hold a society in a state of social and political stability.