Five institutional reforms to lay foundation for Kazakhstan joining top 30 most developed world countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Five institutional reforms for future development of Kazakhstan will lay the foundation for Kazakhstan for joining the top 30 most developed world countries, First Deputy Chairman of "Nur Otan" Nauyrzhan Baibek told at the sitting of the nationwide coalition of democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050".

"The reforms of the Leader of the Nation are aimed at increasing the trust of the people and state, expansion of civil initiatives and public control and activation of people's involvement into decision making process. Given the urgency of the reforms, the National Plan "100 specific steps" was published almost immediately," he said.

"This is like a frame that needs to be filled in with practical measures. Five reforms are logical continuation of the political course initiated by the President. This course allowed us to have great achievements already. Implementation of these reforms will allow Kazakhstan to join the top 30 most developed world countries. The reforms will also allow to increase the living standards of the ordinary people of Kazakhstan. Therefore, the reforms were highly praised by foreign politicians and experts," B. Baibek added.