Five institutional reforms will give additional impetus for partnership with USA - B. Sagintayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Albert Krol in the Ukimet Uyi.

"The interlocutors exchanged their opinions about different aspects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the USA including economic and humanitarian spheres," the statement released by the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reads.

B. Sagintayev noted that Kazakhstan was about to begin implementation of initiated by the President five institutional reforms, national plan "100 specific steps". B. Sagintayev also emphasized that the reforms would give additional impetus for development of the partnership with the USA.

The sides also expressed their confidence that the membership of Kazakhstan in the WTO would provide new economic opportunities for the country. It will ensure access to foreign markets for Kazakhstani companies and consumers can have more goods and services to choose from.

B. Sagintayev also congratulated the US Ambassador on his appointment and expressed his hope for continuation of mutually beneficial Kazakh-American cooperation.