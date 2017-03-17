Five Kazakh boxers qualify for Halle Chemistry Cup finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Nine Kazakh boxers competed in the semifinals of the Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany. Five of them got through to the finals, according to Sports.kz. They are Azamat Issakulov (52 kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69 kg), Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg), Vasily Levit (91 kg) and Kamshibek Kunkabayev (over 91 kg).

In the semifinal also known as a ‘small world championship’, Vasily Levit, a silver medal winner in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio (91 kg) beat Ukrainian Konstantin Pinchuk by points decision (5:0). The remarkable thing is that Vasily has mounted the ring for the first time after the Olympics.

The results of other semifinals with Kazakh boxers:

Yerzhan Zhomart vs Carlos Kipo (Equador) - 1:4 (49 kg)

Azamat Issakulov vs Gilbert Renteria (USA) - 5:0 (52 kg)

Kairat Yeraliyev vs Duke Regan (USA) - 0:5 (56 kg)

Adilbek Niyazymbetov vs Maxim Kots (Ukraine) – Kots wins by walkover as his opponent failed to appear (81 kg)

Adilet Kurmetov – Delante Johnson (USA) - 1:4 (60 kg)

Ablaikhan Zhussupov – Damian Kivior (Poland) - 5:0 (69 kg)

Abilkhan Amankul – Silvio Schirle (Germany) - 5:0 (75 kg)

Kamshibek Kunkabayev – Max Keller (Germany) - 5:0 (over 91 kg)

The final fights will take place on March 17 as follows:

Azamat Issakulov vs Ovik Oganesian (Russia)

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs Abass Barau (Germany)

Abilkhan Amankul vs Max van der Pas (the Netherlands)

Vasily Levit vs Vladimir Uzanian (Russia)

Kamshibek Kunkabayev vs Andrei Gorodetsky (Ukraine).