EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:30, 28 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Five Kazakhstani regions to build cancer centres

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Ulytau, Zhetysu and Aktobe regions will build cancer detection centres. The radiological treatment, operating and intensive care units in Aktobe and Kostanay region and the city of Shymkent will be repaired,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told at today’s Government meeting.

    A tumor genome laboratory will open its doors in 2025 at the ground of the National Scientific Cancer Treatment Centre.

    As earlier reported, cancer claims 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan each year. The minister noted the most cancer cases were reported in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Mangistau regions in 2022.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!