Five Kazakhstani tennis players upset in 2024 Wimbledon qualifying finals

Five Kazakhstani tennis players who advanced to the Wimbledon qualification finals were unable to secure their spots in the main draw, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

French Hugo Gaston defeated world No. 132 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan with a score of 2-6, 6-1, 5-7, 1-6.

Denis Yevseyev lost to Belgian Zizou Bergs in three sets 1-6, 2-6, 2-6.

Ranked 208th in the ATP Singles Rankings, Beibit Zhukayev suffered a loss against French Quentin Halys (223rd) with a score of 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

World No. 229 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan was upset by Cristian Garin ranked 111th, scoring 2-6, 5-7, 3-6.

In the women's final, Zarina Diyas was defeated by Zhuoxuan Bai with a score of 2-6, 5-7.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Alexander Bublik and Alexander Shevchenko will play in the singles main draw. Anna Danilina and Aleksandr Nedovyesov will represent Kazakhstan in doubles events.