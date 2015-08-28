Five Kazakhstanis extradited from China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In order to protect Kazakhstanis' rights abroad, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs under the auspices of the Kazakh Foreign Office have extradited five Kazakhstani residents from China sentenced by Chinese courts for illegal trafficking in drugs and rare species of animals.

The decisions on their extradition to Kazakhstan were taken by Chinese authorities as per the Kazakhstan-China Agreement on extradition of the convicts as of 22 February 2011 (ratified by the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on 20 November 2013 and by China on 1 July 2015) and based on their personal motions. The extradited Kazakhstanis will serve their terms in correctional facilities of our country in accordance with the national legislation, Kazinform reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office.