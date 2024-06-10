Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend

A fatal accident which occured on the 55km of Almaty-Oskemen highway killed five people, Kazinform News Agency learned from POLISIA.KZ.

The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 9, when a driver of Nissan Primera, going over the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, slid into a ditch and then crashed into a tree. The car was torn into two parts. The driver and four passengers (four men and one woman) died at the scene from their injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized into the Konaev Municipal Hospital.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

Earlier, on Saturday, June 8, two girls were hit to death by Mercedez Benz car on Altyn Adam Alleyasy Street in the town of Yessik. The girls, aged 14 and 3, died at the scene of the accident.

According to the regional police department, the driver was placed into a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was launched.