Five killed in road accident in Akmola region

Five people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region last night, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the local police department informed, the accident occurred April 28, at around 11:51pm, near Zhaltyr village of Astrakhan district, on the 1,099th kilometer of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway.

Two cars - Mercedes-Benz Е200 driven by a 29-year-old resident of Zharkain district, and VAZ-2107 – collided with each other.

As a result, five people died at the scene of the accident, and two more got various injuries.

A pre-trial investigation was launched.