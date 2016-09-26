EN
    08:29, 26 September 2016

    Five killed in W Kazakhstan road tragedy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road-traffic accident in the West Kazakhstan region killed five people.

    A video of the burning vehicles and consequences of the tragedy was published by zello_atyrau group members  in Instagram.

    According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the accident occurred on September 25 at 20:00 Astana time in Akzhayik district of the West Kazakhstan region. A Mercedes car collided with GAZel minibus on the 208-2010km of Uralsk-Atyrau highway as a result of which both vehicles caught fire.

    Both drivers and three passengers of Mercedes died at the scene.

    Страшное ДТП (Трасса Атырау-Уральск🔥🔥🔥) Сак болындар🙏🏻Подробности неизвестно. 25.09.16 #Атырау #zello_atyrau #zello

    Видео опубликовано ВОДИТЕЛИ И ПЕШЕХОДЫ АТЫРАУ (@zello_atyrau) Сен 25 2016 в 8:31 PDT

