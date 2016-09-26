08:29, 26 September 2016 | GMT +6
Five killed in W Kazakhstan road tragedy
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road-traffic accident in the West Kazakhstan region killed five people.
A video of the burning vehicles and consequences of the tragedy was published by zello_atyrau group members in Instagram.
According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the accident occurred on September 25 at 20:00 Astana time in Akzhayik district of the West Kazakhstan region. A Mercedes car collided with GAZel minibus on the 208-2010km of Uralsk-Atyrau highway as a result of which both vehicles caught fire.
Both drivers and three passengers of Mercedes died at the scene.
