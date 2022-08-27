EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:28, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Five members of one family killed in road accident in Karaganda region

    None
    None
    BALKHASH. KAZINFORM Head-on crash of two vehicles led to death of almost entire family in Karaganda region, Kazinform learned from the press office of the regional police department.

    A father, a mother and three underage children were killed, when their car Opel Vectra crossed into the closed section of the road and crashed head-on with Howo dump truck driven by a 25-year-old man.

    The horrific tragedy happened on Friday, August 26, at around 11:00pm, on the Priozyorsk-Balkhash highway, 23km away from Gulshat village.

    The driver of the Opel Vectra, his 30-year-old spouse, and their three underage children died at the scene of the accident. The surviving child was hospitalized with injuries.

    An investigation is underway.



    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Kazakhstan Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!