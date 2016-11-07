Five more bodies found after fire in Almaty Towers

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of Almaty Towers fire victims has reached 6, Kazinform reports citing the municipal emergencies authorities.

According to verified data, 5 more bodies have been found today in the morning.

“The information about 5 people claimed missing was reported to the chief of the emergencies division which was on the fire site in the morning to prevent burning-back. The firemen were ordered to search for these people in the debris caused by the fire. Burned bodies of 5 people were found on the 6th floor. We think they were carrying out construction works when the fire broke out,” an official press release reads.

Recall that the fire in Almaty Towers business centre was reported at around 7pm on Sunday. 80 people were evacuated. One man (welder) died at the scene. 65 policemen were involved in ensuring public order during evacuation and rescue operations.