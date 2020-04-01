EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 01 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Five new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan, total at 380

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    Five new patients contracted COVID-19 were detected in the country.

    Thus, to date 380 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country including 184 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 86 cases in Almaty, 15 cases in Karaganda region, 16 cases in Atyrau region, 19 cases in Akmola region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 3 cases in Shymkent, 2 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 9 cases in Almaty region, 4 cases in Aktobe region, 5 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case in Pavlodar region, 1 case in Mangistau region, 25 cases in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region and 5 cases in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!