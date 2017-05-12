Five new geoglyphs created in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The residents and guests of Mangistau region will be able henceforth to visit a gallery of geoglyphs in Airakty-Shomanay valley. The author of the project is archaeologist and historian Andrey Astafyev.

The geoglyphs vary in size; the biggest of them is 350mx270m.

Andrey Astafyev says he has always considered the natural sites from the viewpoint of their attractiveness for tourists.

“Airakty table mountain is a unique place in Mangistau offering good views. But there is nothing special to look at from the peak. Two years ago, I conceived an idea to create geoglyphs here. I selected some pictures - the petroglyphs made by local nomads, whose genius simplicity and lightness of plotlines have always aroused my interest,” the author says.

Andrey Astafyev is a historian, archaeologist, merited tourism instructor of Kazakhstan, photographer and designer.

According to him, the geoglyphs will draw the tourists’ attention and will help increase attendance of the local ethnic village, Aday Ata historical and cultural center and Otpantau mountain peak.

The author used navigation systems, spatial sensing, a drone and a car for correcting the lines and a shovel to create the geoglyphs. He points out that he had to ‘polish’ one and the same place for six times to receive stable lines.

This is the image of a sacred argali (mountain sheep, Ovis ammon). Its size is 150mx150m. Its prototype was drawn on a wall of Beltoran Necropolis of the 17th century. The images of argalis are one of the favorite petroglyphs in Mangistau.









The second geoglyph (330mx280m) is a steppe centaur. Its image is represented on a wall of Kentti Baba Necropolis built in the 16th-17th centuries. The image of the centaur was also used in the logo of Mangistau region.



The third geoglyph is a camel (270mx350m), whose images can be found in Airakty-Shomanay valley and on a wall of Kalipan Necropolis. The image of the camel became an emblem of Zhakhan Dala music competition. The author depicted also shanyrak (the central part of the yurt) in the geoglyph, the symbol of hearth and home.



The fourth geoglyph is an eagle (150mx160m). The author was inspired by the image of the eagle on proscenium arch of Shakpak Ata Mosque (located on the cliffs of the northwestern tip of the Mangyshlak Peninsula).



The fifth geoglyph is a cosmogonic divinity (415m x 170m), whose prototype was depicted on a tombstone (19th century) of Karagashty-Auliye Necropolis.



Andrey Astafyev says that he will probably continue creating more geoglyphs.