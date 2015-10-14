EN
    13:33, 14 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Five people injured in Almaty tram-car crash

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 14 cars were involved in a collision with a tram in Almaty yesterday evening.

    The accident occurred at the juncture of Makatayev Street and Seifullin Avenue in Almaly district of the city. 14 cars were rammed by the tram moving on a high-speed. Five people were injured as a result of the crash, chief surgeon of the municipal healthcare department Nurzhan Issabekov told a briefing today. "Three of them were taken to the hospitals for treatment. Two people were examined and released," he said. Investigation is underway.

