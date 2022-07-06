EN
    Five rockets fell on the territory of Uzbekistan

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On July 5 this year, at 16:20, five rockets presumably fired from neighboring Afghanistan fell on the border town of Termez in the south of Uzbekistan, the country’s Foreign Ministry reports, Kazinform learned from UzA.

    None of the rockets exploded, so no human casualties and serious destruction occurred, except minor damages to four private houses in Majnuntol neighborhood area of the city of Termez. The fifth rocket fell on a football stadium. The rockets were neutralized by a sapper unit.

    Currently, the relevant authorities of Uzbekistan, together with the Afghan side, are implementing the necessary measures to establish the causes of the incident.


    Photo: uza.uz
    Uzbekistan World News
