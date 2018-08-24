Five schools in Astana to switch over to Latin alphabet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Five schools and three colleges will switch this academic year from Cyrillic to Latin alphabet," head of Astana education department Anuar Zhangozin told the August conference held at the EXPO Congress Hall.

Special codes were developed this year for parents and pupils to comprise special rules for the participants of the new teaching and learning process, Kazinform reports referring to Еlorda Aqparat.



"We have supported the proposals voiced by parents to open new classes under the official language development project. The key is to gradually transform classes with Russian as a tool of teaching into classes with Kazakh as language of teaching," he noted.