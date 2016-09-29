EN
    17:44, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Five-star hotels in Burabai resort fully packed during holiday season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30% of tourists enjoying their holidays at the hotels of Burabai resort are from Russia, head of the Tourism Department of Akmola region Shynarbek Batyrkhanov told Kazinform correspondent.

    "60% of tourists staying there came from all corners of Kazakhstan. 30% are Russian tourists and the rest are foreigners," Mr. Batyrzhanov said.

    As for high prices at the hotels, he stressed the prices are mainly dictated by the market as well as supply and demand in Kazakhstani tourism sector.

    According to Batyrzhanov, despite the fact that Kazakhstani resorts are harshly criticized for high prices and their pricing policy, five-star hotels are fully packed during holiday season.

    "For example, Rixos Borovoe Hotel is quite pricey (70,000 tenge per night), but it almost impossible to arrange booking during the holiday season. It is very popular among tourists," he added.

