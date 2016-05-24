Five tank-cars with jet fuel derailed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Five tank-cars transporting jet fuel derailed in Almaty, this was announced by official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov.

According to him the incident occurred in Zhuldyz area, Turksib district, at about 5.30 pm.

Imankulov said that kerosene was did not spill. He also added that the incident took place on a separate branch line and there is no threat to the city and the population.

As a result of the emergency no one was hurt.