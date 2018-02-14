Fixed asset investments grew by 65.4% in January 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In January 2018, investments into fixed assets in Kazakhstan amounted to KZT 636,8 billion and appeared 65.4% more than that in January 2017, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Agency of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The major sources of investments in the accounting period are the private resources of business entities which amount to KZT 421,6 billion.

In January, the funds invested into procurement of machinery, equipment, transport vehicles and their refurbishment appeared to have increased by 75.4%.

A big share of investments falls on mining industry and pit excavation (46.7%), real estate transactions (7.9%), transport and storage (6.4%).

The amount of investments made by large enterprises in January equaled KZT 511,5 billion.